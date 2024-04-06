TIAA Trust National Association Sells 205 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.