TIAA Trust National Association Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Unilever were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

