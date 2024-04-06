Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.95. Tilray shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 16,948,471 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tilray Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 231,381 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,362,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 620,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

