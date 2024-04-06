Tim Scott Gitzel Sells 21,546 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10.

TSE:CCO opened at C$66.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.04. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.18.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.832948 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCO shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

