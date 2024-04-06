TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOMZ. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Articles

