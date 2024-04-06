TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Position Reduced by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TopBuild by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.40.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $446.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

