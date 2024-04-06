Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$80.63 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8302619 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

