Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 662.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $520.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

