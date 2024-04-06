Traders Buy High Volume of Toast Call Options (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 34,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 113% compared to the average daily volume of 15,980 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,492. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

