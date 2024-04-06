TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransDigm Group traded as high as $1,246.22 and last traded at $1,238.44, with a volume of 7022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,228.51.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,017.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

