Truist Financial Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $35.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

