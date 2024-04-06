Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Trust Point Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $47.22 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

