Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,870 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

NYSE TTC opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $108.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

