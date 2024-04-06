Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 28,288 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.57. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $440,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,595.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,505,127 shares of company stock worth $26,936,578. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.