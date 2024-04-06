Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $272.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

