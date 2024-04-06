Tsfg LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

V opened at $277.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

