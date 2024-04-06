Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $77.17 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

