Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.81.

UBER stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

