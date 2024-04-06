UBS Group Cuts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $19.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

AES opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.09%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AES by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5,703.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

