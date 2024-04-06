UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $118.81 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

