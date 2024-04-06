UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

