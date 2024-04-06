UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 118.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 445,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,417,000 after acquiring an additional 241,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $21,673,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $968.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $924.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.13. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.68.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

