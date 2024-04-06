UMB Bank n.a. Sells 327 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.