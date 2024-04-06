United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

UAL stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

