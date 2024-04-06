United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

