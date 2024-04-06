Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $132.67 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $134.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

