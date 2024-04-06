Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.31% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,806,000 after purchasing an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

