Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 47,619 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.10% of Celestica worth $90,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 211,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Celestica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,565,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Celestica stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

