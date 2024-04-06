Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 61,040 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.00% of Arcus Biosciences worth $80,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

