Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.03% of Mativ worth $93,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mativ by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 665,352 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mativ by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Mativ by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth $2,354,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mativ Stock Up 0.6 %

MATV stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -7.07%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.