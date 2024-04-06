Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Vermilion Energy worth $84,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,563,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $384.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

