Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 90,426 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.37% of Arvinas worth $90,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

