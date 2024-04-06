Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.36% of Tower Semiconductor worth $90,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,441,000 after acquiring an additional 552,531 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after acquiring an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,996,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,314,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

