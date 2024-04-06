Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $83,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

