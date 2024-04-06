Vanguard Group Inc. Has $91.79 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.92% of Thermon Group worth $91,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

Insider Activity

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

