Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,759 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.71% of National HealthCare worth $85,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 25.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $2,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in National HealthCare by 61.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in National HealthCare by 36.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.36. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Report on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.