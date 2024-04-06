Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 693,728 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.75% of BigCommerce worth $88,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $494.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $12.75.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

