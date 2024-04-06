Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.90% of UMH Properties worth $82,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after buying an additional 886,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 239 shares of company stock worth $3,506. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.