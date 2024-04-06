Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $243.18 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $182.59 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.45 and a 200-day moving average of $214.03.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

