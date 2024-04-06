Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.29% of Varex Imaging worth $86,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $6,602,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $5,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 238,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 178,565 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $17.65 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

