Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 173.60%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.