Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

