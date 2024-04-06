Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

