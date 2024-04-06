Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Vera Bradley Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.70 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Bradley
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.