Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.70 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 1,257,682 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 852,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $2,926,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $4,281,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $3,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.