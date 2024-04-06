Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

VERA stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,570,837 shares of company stock valued at $40,204,785. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

