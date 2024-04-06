Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 353.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,196,000 after purchasing an additional 273,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.52.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

