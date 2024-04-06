Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 30,987 shares traded.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

