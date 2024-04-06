VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Trading Down 2.1%

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 1.05 and last traded at 1.06. Approximately 114,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 277,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.09.
VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.
