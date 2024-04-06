Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

V opened at $277.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.15. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

