Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $33.44 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

